Gingerbread Sparkles

Step 1

In a bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat brown sugar and egg until smooth and light, about 5 minutes. Add applesauce and molasses and beat for 3 minutes more. Scrape down sides of bowl. On low speed, gradually beat in flour mixture until just incorporated. Transfer to a clean bowl, cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours and up to overnight.