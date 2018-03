Maple Pecan Cereal Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400ºF. Bring 2 cups water to a boil. Stir in cereal, cinnamon and salt. Simmer, stirring, until tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 2 Slice 2 bananas; arrange in a 9-inch pie plate. Toss nuts with 1 Tbsp. syrup. Stir milk, vanilla and remaining syrup into cereal; spread over bananas. Top with nuts.