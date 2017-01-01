- Calories per serving 279
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 595mg
- Calcium per serving 149mg
Three Bean Chipotle Chili
Photo: Romulo Yanes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, cover kidney beans with cold water by 2 inches. In a separate bowl, cover remaining beans with cold water by 2 inches. Let soak for at least 6 hours.
Step 2
Drain and rinse kidney beans, transfer to a pan and cover with fresh water. Bring to a boil and cook for 10 to 15 minutes; drain.
Step 3
Drain remaining beans and transfer to a slow cooker. Cover and chill 1 cup diced onion. Add sweet potatoes, garlic and chiles to slow cooker. Stir in tomatoes, molasses, cumin, oregano, remaining onion, kidney beans and 3 cups water. Cover and cook on low until beans are tender, 8 to 9 hours.
Step 4
Uncover, season with salt and pepper and stir. Divide among bowls. Top with chilled onion.