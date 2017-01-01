Three Bean Chipotle Chili

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
9 Hours
Total Time
6 Hours
Yield
Serves: 8 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup dried kidney beans
  • 3/4 cup dried cannellini beans
  • 3/4 cup dried pinto beans
  • 2 medium red onions, diced
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes (about 1 lb. total), peeled and diced
  • 8 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo
  • 1 28-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with juice
  • 1 tablespoon molasses
  • 2 tablespoons cumin
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • Salt and pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 279
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 595mg
  • Calcium per serving 149mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, cover kidney beans with cold water by 2 inches. In a separate bowl, cover remaining beans with cold water by 2 inches. Let soak for at least 6 hours.

Step 2

Drain and rinse kidney beans, transfer to a pan and cover with fresh water. Bring to a boil and cook for 10 to 15 minutes; drain.

Step 3

Drain remaining beans and transfer to a slow cooker. Cover and chill 1 cup diced onion. Add sweet potatoes, garlic and chiles to slow cooker. Stir in tomatoes, molasses, cumin, oregano, remaining onion, kidney beans and 3 cups water. Cover and cook on low until beans are tender, 8 to 9 hours.

Step 4

Uncover, season with salt and pepper and stir. Divide among bowls. Top with chilled onion.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up