Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
5 Hours
Yield
Yield: 16 sandwiches (serving size: 1/3 cup meat, 1/4 cup slaw, 1 bun)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons smoked sweet paprika
  • 1 tablespoon dry mustard
  • 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
  • Salt and pepper
  • 8 bone-in chicken thighs (about 3 lb. total), skin removed
  • 3/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 4 cups finely sliced red cabbage
  • 16 whole-wheat hamburger buns, lightly toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 246
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 627mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, mix paprika, mustard, 2 Tbsp. brown sugar and 1 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add chicken and rub with spices to coat. Transfer to a slow cooker or cover and chill up to 8 hours to marinate.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk vinegar, ketchup, cayenne, remaining brown sugar and 1 tsp. each salt and pepper. Reserve 1/4 cup; cover and chill. Pour remaining sauce over chicken. Cover and cook on low until tender, 4 to 5 hours.

Step 3

Toss reserved sauce with cabbage; cover and chill. Transfer chicken to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Discard bones and shred meat; transfer to a bowl. Carefully pour sauce from slow cooker into a fat separator. Pour skimmed sauce over meat; discard fat.

Step 4

Divide meat among bun bottoms. Top with cabbage mixture and bun tops.

