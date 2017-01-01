Split Pea and Greens Soup

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
5 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 8 (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound green split peas (about 2 1/4 cups), rinsed and drained
  • 1 large sweet onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 3 large carrots, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 4 large ribs celery, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 5 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 1 4 oz. thick-cut lower-sodium ham steak, diced (about 1 cup)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 large bunch kale, stems and ribs discarded
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 261
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 17g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 544mg
  • Calcium per serving 118mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a slow cooker, combine split peas, onion, carrots, celery, thyme, ham, 7 cups water, 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Cover and cook on low until peas are tender, 5 to 5 1/2 hours.

Step 2

Working in batches, finely chop kale in a food processor (you should have about 5 cups). Uncover soup; remove and discard thyme sprigs. Stir in vinegar, then kale. Taste and season with more vinegar, salt and pepper, if desired.

