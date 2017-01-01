- Calories per serving 302
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 91mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 290mg
- Calcium per serving 78mg
Classic Beef Stew
Photo: Romulo Yanes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a slow cooker, combine cornstarch, rosemary and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add beef and toss to coat. Stir in shallots, potatoes, carrots, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce. Cover and cook on low until meat and vegetables are tender, 5 to 6 hours.
Step 2
Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef and vegetables to bowls. Carefully pour sauce from slow cooker into a fat separator. Pour skimmed sauce over meat; discard fat. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.