- Calories per serving 174
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 154mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Mushroom-Barley Risotto
Photo: Romulo Yanes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, mix porcinis and 1 cup boiling water; let stand 10 minutes.
Step 2
Halve leek lengthwise; thinly slice crosswise. Wash and dry leek. Slice 4 white mushrooms. Trim and quarter remaining ones. Add leek, quartered mushrooms, barley, broth and thyme to a slow cooker.
Step 3
Lift porcinis out of water. Rinse, rubbing to remove grit, and drain; add to slow cooker. Strain soaking liquid into slow cooker; stir. Cover and cook on high until barley is tender, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
Step 4
Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in half of parsley. Divide risotto among bowls. Scatter reserved mushrooms and remaining parsley on top. Serve immediately.