Mediterranean Meatballs

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
4 Hours
Yield
Serves: 10 (serving size: 4 meatballs, 3 tbsp. sauce, 1/2 cucumber)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup whole-wheat panko bread crumbs
  • 2 pounds lean (94%) ground sirloin
  • 2 scallions, finely chopped (1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped mint leaves, plus 2 sprigs
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 28-oz. can fire-roasted crushed tomatoes, with juice
  • 10 whole-wheat pitas, halved, optional
  • 5 mini Persian cucumbers, sliced, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 182
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 822mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, mix bread crumbs, sirloin, scallions, chopped mint, egg, oil, half of garlic, 1 tsp. cumin, cayenne, 2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Use your fingers to combine well. Form into 40 1 1/4- to 1 1/2-inch meatballs. (You may cover and refrigerate meatballs overnight at this point if you'd like.)

Step 2

In a slow cooker, stir tomatoes, mint sprigs, remaining garlic, remaining cumin, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Gently stir in meatballs. Cover and cook on low until meatballs are cooked through, 3 to 4 hours. Remove and discard mint sprigs. Skim oil from top of sauce.

Step 3

Divide meatballs and sauce among pitas, if desired; stuff with cucumbers.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up