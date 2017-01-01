Coq au Vin

How to Make It

Step 1 In a slow cooker, combine carrots, mushroom slices and bay leaves.

Step 2 In a large bowl, combine flour and thyme. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken to bowl with flour mixture and toss until evenly coated. In a large skillet, warm 2 tsp. oil over medium-high heat. Add half of chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to slow cooker. Repeat with remaining oil and chicken.

Step 3 Add tomato paste and wine to skillet and cook, stirring and scraping up browned bits, until boiling steadily, about 1 minute. Pour over chicken. Scatter onions on top. Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, 3 to 5 hours.