Coq au Vin

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
5 Hours
Yield
Serves: 8 (serving size: 1 thigh, 1/2 cup cooked vegetables, about 1/4 cup sauce)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

The flavor in this classic French chicken dish comes from simmering the chicken for a long period of time in a mixture of fresh vegetables and red wine.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 6 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 8 ounces sliced baby bella mushrooms
  • 2 dried bay leaves
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 8 bone-in chicken thighs (about 3 lb. total), skin removed
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 8 ounces peeled pearl onions (about 1 3/4 cups)
  • 4 cups baby arugula, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 327
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 162mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 528mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a slow cooker, combine carrots, mushroom slices and bay leaves.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine flour and thyme. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken to bowl with flour mixture and toss until evenly coated. In a large skillet, warm 2 tsp. oil over medium-high heat. Add half of chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to slow cooker. Repeat with remaining oil and chicken.

Step 3

Add tomato paste and wine to skillet and cook, stirring and scraping up browned bits, until boiling steadily, about 1 minute. Pour over chicken. Scatter onions on top. Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, 3 to 5 hours.

Step 4

Remove and discard bay leaves. With a slotted spoon, transfer chicken and vegetables to shallow bowls. Carefully pour sauce from slow cooker into a fat separator. Pour skimmed sauce over chicken; discard fat. Top with baby arugula, if desired.

