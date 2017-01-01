- Calories per serving 262
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 98mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 503mg
- Calcium per serving 46mg
Pork Roast with Apples
Photo: Romulo Yanes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a slow cooker, mix poultry seasoning, 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Add pork roast and rub with seasonings to coat. Toss apples and sliced fennel together and put around and underneath meat. Pour in cider. Cover and cook on low until meat is tender and a meat thermometer inserted in center of roast reaches 145ºF, 3 to 5 hours.
Step 2
Transfer pork, apples and fennel to a serving platter. Carefully pour sauce from slow cooker into a fat separator. Pour skimmed sauce into a small saucepan; discard fat. Bring sauce to a boil over high heat and boil until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Slice meat, garnish with fennel fronds and serve, with sauce on the side.