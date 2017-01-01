Pork Roast with Apples

Step 1

In a slow cooker, mix poultry seasoning, 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Add pork roast and rub with seasonings to coat. Toss apples and sliced fennel together and put around and underneath meat. Pour in cider. Cover and cook on low until meat is tender and a meat thermometer inserted in center of roast reaches 145ºF, 3 to 5 hours.