Red-Flannel Hash

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 1 cup hash, 1 egg)
Genevieve Ko and Beth Lipton
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound russet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 8 ounces steamed beets, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup low-fat (1%) milk
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan
  • 4 large eggs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 334
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 193mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 578mg
  • Calcium per serving 182mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Toss potatoes with 1 Tbsp. oil and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Place beets in a separate bowl.

Step 2

Warm 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sprinkle with salt; sauté 3 minutes. Add garlic; sauté 1 minute. Stir into bowl with beets. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Sauté potatoes until golden, 10 minutes. Stir in milk, scrape bits off bottom of skillet; boil until almost evaporated, 1 minute.

Step 3

Add beet mixture, thyme and half of parsley to skillet; sauté 5 minutes. Remove from heat, sprinkle with cheese. Season with salt and pepper; toss well.

Step 4

In a separate nonstick skillet, fry eggs to desired doneness. Divide hash among 4 bowls, sprinkle with remaining parsley, top each with an egg and serve.

