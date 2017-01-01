Spiced Pumpkin Cupcakes

Photo: William Brinson
Prep Time
30 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Yield: 24 mini cupcakes (serving size: 1 mini cupcake with frosting)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup whole-wheat pastry flour (or all-purpose)
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup canned or pureed, steamed pumpkin
  • 1/4 cup plain yogurt (not nonfat)
  • Frosting:
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 6 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), at room temperature
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
  • Pinch of salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 101
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 82mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make cupcakes: Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 24 mini muffin cups with paper liners. In a bowl, whisk first five ingredients.

Step 2

In a separate bowl, using an electric mixer at medium-high speed, beat butter and sugar until light, 3 minutes. Whisk egg and pumpkin in a bowl, then beat into butter mixture, scraping down sides of bowl. With mixer on low speed, add flour mixture and yogurt alternately, beginning and ending with flour. Spoon 1 heaping Tbsp. batter into each muffin cup.

Step 3

Bake until cupcakes spring back when touched lightly, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool in tin on a wire rack for 5 minutes, then remove from pan and let cool completely on rack.

Step 4

Make frosting: Beat all ingredients with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light, 3 minutes. Spread onto cupcakes and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up