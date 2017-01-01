- Calories per serving 212
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 456mg
- Calcium per serving 190mg
Spaghetti Squash with Ricotta and Gremolata
Photo: William Brinson
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Cut squash in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Place squash cut side up in a large baking dish, drizzle with olive oil and season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Cover dish with foil. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until flesh is tender when pierced with a knife. Set aside to cool slightly, about 10 minutes.
Step 2
Make gremolata: Slice lemon zest lengthwise into thin matchsticks, then chop. Add zest to a bowl with parsley, garlic and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper.
Step 3
Using a fork, scrape flesh from squash in long strands. Season with salt and pepper. (You should have about 3 1/2 cups.) Divide squash among 4 bowls; top each with 1/4 cup ricotta and about 1 Tbsp. gremolata. Drizzle with additional olive oil, if desired.