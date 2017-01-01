Spaghetti Squash with Ricotta and Gremolata

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350ºF. Cut squash in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Place squash cut side up in a large baking dish, drizzle with olive oil and season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Cover dish with foil. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until flesh is tender when pierced with a knife. Set aside to cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 Make gremolata: Slice lemon zest lengthwise into thin matchsticks, then chop. Add zest to a bowl with parsley, garlic and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper.