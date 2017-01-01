Spaghetti Squash with Ricotta and Gremolata

Photo: William Brinson
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: about 3/4 cup squash, plus toppings)
Caroline Wright
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 medium spaghetti squash (about 2 lb.)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 strips lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley
  • 1 small clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 cup whole-milk ricotta

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 212
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 456mg
  • Calcium per serving 190mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Cut squash in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Place squash cut side up in a large baking dish, drizzle with olive oil and season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Cover dish with foil. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until flesh is tender when pierced with a knife. Set aside to cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

Step 2

Make gremolata: Slice lemon zest lengthwise into thin matchsticks, then chop. Add zest to a bowl with parsley, garlic and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper.

Step 3

Using a fork, scrape flesh from squash in long strands. Season with salt and pepper. (You should have about 3 1/2 cups.) Divide squash among 4 bowls; top each with 1/4 cup ricotta and about 1 Tbsp. gremolata. Drizzle with additional olive oil, if desired.

