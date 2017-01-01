Squash Tacos with Avocado

Photo: William Brinson
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 2 tacos)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1 1/2-lb. butternut or acorn squash, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 6-inch corn tortillas
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, sliced into 8 wedges
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup sliced white onion
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 336
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 172mg
  • Calcium per serving 165mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread squash on a large, rimmed baking sheet. In a small bowl, stir together chili powder, garlic, oil, 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper; pour over squash and toss to coat. Roast squash, turning once, until blistered in spots and tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, toast tortillas, turning once, until charred, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer tortillas to a clean kitchen towel and wrap up to keep warm. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Step 3

Fill tortillas with squash, avocado, cilantro and onion, dividing evenly. Serve with lime wedges.

