- Calories per serving 115
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 2.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 110mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Mashed Potatoes
Oxmoor House
If you start with naturally creamy potatoes, like Yukon Golds, you won't need to add cream and sticks of butter to make delicious mashed potatoes. A gentle fresh chive garnish brightens these rich flavors.
Place potato in a medium saucepan. Cover with water to 2 inches above potato. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until potato is tender. Drain and return to pan.
Add butter, salt, and pepper; mash with a potato masher until butter melts. Add milk, mashing until desired consistency. Garnish with chives, if desired.
