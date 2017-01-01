- Calories per serving 126
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 6.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15.4g
- Fiber per serving 3.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 260mg
- Calcium per serving 126mg
Beans & Greens
Oxmoor House
This recipe takes its cue from Italian-American cooks, who know how to make fresh seasonal ingredients taste wonderful. For a hearty main dish, simply toss with whole wheat pasta.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add red pepper and garlic; sauté 30 seconds.
Step 2
Add kale, turning with tongs to coat. Add broth; cover and cook 3 minutes. Add salt and beans; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and stir in vinegar. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired.
Cooking Light Lighten Up, America!