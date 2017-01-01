Beans & Greens

Oxmoor House
Total Time
24 Mins
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

This recipe takes its cue from Italian-American cooks, who know how to make fresh seasonal ingredients taste wonderful. For a hearty main dish, simply toss with whole wheat pasta.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (1-pound) bunch kale, trimmed
  • 1 cup fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • Grated fresh pecorino Romano cheese (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 126
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 6.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15.4g
  • Fiber per serving 3.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 260mg
  • Calcium per serving 126mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add red pepper and garlic; sauté 30 seconds.

Step 2

Add kale, turning with tongs to coat. Add broth; cover and cook 3 minutes. Add salt and beans; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and stir in vinegar. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

