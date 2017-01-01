Roasted Cauliflower with Mornay Sauce

Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 slice cauliflower and about 2 tablespoons sauce)
March 2016

Roasting intensifies the delicate flavor of this vegetable, lending it a sweet, nutty flavor and creamy texture. The dry cooking technique far surpasses boiling, which can leave cauliflower soggy, bland, and depleted of nutrients.

Ingredients

  • 1 (3-pound) head cauliflower, trimmed
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1/3 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 108
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 7.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.1g
  • Fiber per serving 4.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 268mg
  • Calcium per serving 156mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Place cauliflower on a large cutting board, stalk end down; cut lengthwise into 6 planks (about 1 inch thick).

Step 3

Place cauliflower on a large baking sheet coated with cooking spray. (You will have long cross sections as well as florets.) Spray cauliflower with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 30 minutes or until cauliflower is tender and browned, turning after 15 minutes. Remove cauliflower to a serving platter. Sprinkle with salt.

Step 4

Place flour in a small saucepan. Gradually add milk and salt, stirring constantly with a whisk until blended. Place over low heat; cook until thick (about 5 minutes), stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add cheeses, stirring with a whisk until cheese melts and sauce thickens. Keep warm.

Step 5

Drizzle cheese sauce over cauliflower. Sprinkle with parsley.

Step 6

Lighten Up Enticement for picky eaters Although these roasted florets are fantastic on their own, no one (especially not kids) can resist them when dunked into a few spoonfuls of simple Mornay sauce. My version uses low-fat milk and a reduced amount of cheese to lower the calories.

Cooking Light Lighten Up, America!

