Roasted Cauliflower with Mornay Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 Place cauliflower on a large cutting board, stalk end down; cut lengthwise into 6 planks (about 1 inch thick).

Step 3 Place cauliflower on a large baking sheet coated with cooking spray. (You will have long cross sections as well as florets.) Spray cauliflower with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 30 minutes or until cauliflower is tender and browned, turning after 15 minutes. Remove cauliflower to a serving platter. Sprinkle with salt.

Step 4 Place flour in a small saucepan. Gradually add milk and salt, stirring constantly with a whisk until blended. Place over low heat; cook until thick (about 5 minutes), stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add cheeses, stirring with a whisk until cheese melts and sauce thickens. Keep warm.

Step 5 Drizzle cheese sauce over cauliflower. Sprinkle with parsley.