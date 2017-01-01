Tomato-Phyllo Tart

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°F. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Unroll phyllo sheets and cover with a clean kitchen towel. Place a sheet of phyllo on baking sheet and lightly brush entire surface with olive oil. (It won't matter if phyllo tears slightly.) Top with a second sheet of phyllo, keeping remaining sheets covered, and brush with olive oil. Repeat stacking and brushing until all phyllo has been used. Reserve any extra oil.

Step 2 Arrange tomato slices decoratively on phyllo in a single layer, leaving a 1/4-inch border on all sides. Sprinkle feta over the top, then sprinkle with thyme and rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle any remaining olive oil over top.