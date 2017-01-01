Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
2 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
2 cups (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 4 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 250mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 250°F. Arrange cherry tomatoes in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch glass or ceramic baking dish. Top with thyme sprigs, garlic and shallot; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and stir to combine.

Step 2

Bake, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes pop and ooze, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remove baking dish from the oven and discard thyme sprigs. Use immediately or let cool and transfer to a covered container. Refrigerate until ready to use. Tomatoes will keep for 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up