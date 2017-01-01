Panzanella

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, toss bread cubes with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet; bake until crisp, about 10 minutes. Return croutons to bowl and toss in garlic.

Step 2 In a large salad bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and red onion. Season with 1/2 tsp. salt and toss to combine. In a small bowl, whisk mustard, vinegar, black pepper and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Slowly drizzle in remaining 3 Tbsp. olive oil, whisking until dressing is emulsified.