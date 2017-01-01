- Calories per serving 365
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 60g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 492mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Pasta with No-Cook Tomato Sauce
Photo: Levi Brown
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, toss tomatoes, olive oil, basil, oregano, garlic and salt. Cover and let stand for 30 minutes.
Step 2
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente, about 10 minutes or as package label directs. Drain pasta and place in bowl with tomatoes. Add Parmesan, if desired, and stir to combine. Season with additional salt and pepper. Serve immediately.