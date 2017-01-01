Cherry Tomato-Halloumi Skewers

How to Make It

Step 1 If using wooden skewers, soak 8 in warm water for 30 minutes. Whisk garlic, mustard, salt, pepper, juice and vinegar. Slowly whisk in olive oil until emulsified. Stir in oregano.

Step 2 Preheat a grill to medium-high. Place 2 tomatoes on each skewer, piercing crosswise, followed by a cube of Halloumi. Continue alternating tomatoes and Halloumi until each skewer has 5 or 6 tomatoes and 2 cubes of Halloumi.