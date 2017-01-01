Peach-Tomato Salsa

Prep Time
12 Mins
Yield
2 1/4 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe peach, peeled, pitted, diced
  • 1 medium yellow or orange tomato, cored, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup chopped sweet onion such as Vidalia
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice, plus more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon minced, seeded jalapeño, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 14
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 59mg
  • Calcium per serving 6mg

How to Make It

Toss all ingredients in a bowl. Season to taste with additional lime juice, jalapeño or salt, if desired. Serve salsa with tortilla chips, or spoon onto grilled chicken or fish.

