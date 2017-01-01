- Calories per serving 14
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 59mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Peach-Tomato Salsa
Photo: Levi Brown
Toss all ingredients in a bowl. Season to taste with additional lime juice, jalapeño or salt, if desired. Serve salsa with tortilla chips, or spoon onto grilled chicken or fish.