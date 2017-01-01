Spicy Frozen Bloody Marys

Spread tomatoes and cucumber on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze until just frozen, about 45 minutes.

Step 2

In a food processor, mix frozen vegetables, tomato juice, lemon juice, sriracha, Worcestershire sauce and salt. Pulse until mixture is a fine slush, scraping down sides of bowl a few times if necessary. If pieces are too frozen to process, leave mixture to thaw at room temperature for 5 minutes and try again.