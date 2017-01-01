Spicy Frozen Bloody Marys

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
18 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves: 2 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cored, seeded, diced ripe tomatoes
  • 1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup tomato juice
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons sriracha
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup (2 oz.) vodka or gin
  • Green olives for garnish, optional
  • Celery sticks for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 142
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 989mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread tomatoes and cucumber on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze until just frozen, about 45 minutes.

Step 2

In a food processor, mix frozen vegetables, tomato juice, lemon juice, sriracha, Worcestershire sauce and salt. Pulse until mixture is a fine slush, scraping down sides of bowl a few times if necessary. If pieces are too frozen to process, leave mixture to thaw at room temperature for 5 minutes and try again.

Step 3

Add vodka or gin to food processor and pulse once to mix. Divide mixture between 2 glasses. Garnish with olives and celery and serve with straws, if desired.

