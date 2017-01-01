Caprese Stacks

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 3 slices tomato, 2 slices cheese, 4 basil leaves, 2 tsp. olive dressing)
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons pitted kalamata olives, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 medium tomatoes, each cut into 4 1/4-inch-thick slices (reserve any extra for another use)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 8-oz. ball fresh mozzarella, cut into 8 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 16 fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 46mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 393mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, stir together olives and oil.

Step 2

Place a slice of tomato on each of 4 small plates; sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Top each with a slice of mozzarella, then a basil leaf. Repeat layering one more time. Top each stack with a slice of tomato and garnish with basil leaves.

Step 3

Drizzle olive dressing over each stack. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up