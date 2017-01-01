- Calories per serving 256
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 46mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 393mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Caprese Stacks
Photo: Levi Brown
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together olives and oil.
Step 2
Place a slice of tomato on each of 4 small plates; sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Top each with a slice of mozzarella, then a basil leaf. Repeat layering one more time. Top each stack with a slice of tomato and garnish with basil leaves.
Step 3
Drizzle olive dressing over each stack. Serve immediately.