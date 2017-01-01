Peanut Butter Boat

Yield
Makes 1 serving
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter
  • 1 medium (7-inch) rib celery

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 96

How to Make It

Spread peanut butter inside celery rib.

