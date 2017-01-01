- Calories per serving 210
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 395mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Grilled Shrimp-and-Vegetable Kebabs
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat grill. In a bowl, whisk together olive oil, Dijon mustard, juice from lemon wedge, garlic and parsley; add shrimp. Chop green pepper and onion into kebab-size chunks. On wooden skewers, alternate shrimp with cherry tomatoes, onion and pepper chunks, and mushrooms. Grill over foil, flipping periodically, until shrimp turn pink on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Serve with corn on cob, sprinkled with garlic powder.