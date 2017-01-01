Grilled Romaine with Lemon-Pepper Yogurt Dressing

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
6 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 2 halves romaine, 2 tbsp. dressing)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for grill grates
  • 1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 romaine hearts, halved lengthwise

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 131mg
  • Calcium per serving 205mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, stir together 2 Tbsp. oil, yogurt, lemon zest and lemon juice. Season lightly with salt and generously with pepper.

Step 2

Preheat grill (or grill pan) to medium-high; lightly oil grates. Place lettuce on grill and cook, turning often, until charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Remove lettuce to serving platter. Drizzle with yogurt dressing and serve immediately.

