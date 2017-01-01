- Calories per serving 190
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 131mg
- Calcium per serving 205mg
Grilled Romaine with Lemon-Pepper Yogurt Dressing
Photo: Plamen Petkov
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together 2 Tbsp. oil, yogurt, lemon zest and lemon juice. Season lightly with salt and generously with pepper.
Step 2
Preheat grill (or grill pan) to medium-high; lightly oil grates. Place lettuce on grill and cook, turning often, until charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Remove lettuce to serving platter. Drizzle with yogurt dressing and serve immediately.