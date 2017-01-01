Almond Butter Cookies

Prep Time
45 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
About 20 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pitted dried Medjool dates, stems removed
  • 1 1/2 cups whole raw almonds
  • 1/4 cup almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup dried cherries
  • 1/2 cup rolled oats

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 128
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 7mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Blend first 6 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a food processor until smooth. If necessary, add water 1 tsp. at a time until mixture holds together. Pulse in cherries and oats.

Step 2

Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls; place on baking sheet. Flatten slightly. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Store between sheets of waxed paper or parchment in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

