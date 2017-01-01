Dried-Fig and Apple Butter

Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
55 Mins
Yield
About 2 1/2 cups (serving size: 2 tbsp.)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 10 dried figs, stems removed, coarsely chopped
  • 4 apples, peeled, cored, diced
  • 1/2 cup apple cider or juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped crystallized ginger

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 31
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine figs, apples, cider and ginger in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until apples soften, 10 to 20 minutes.

Step 2

Partially cover and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are mushy and falling apart, 20 to 35 minutes longer. Puree in batches in a blender. Cool completely, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

