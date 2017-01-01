- Calories per serving 234
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 320mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Crunchy Baked Fish Fillets
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450ºF. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil and mist with cooking spray.
Step 2
Pat fish dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with pepper; transfer to pan. Combine crushed crackers and dill in a bowl. Mix mayonnaise, mustard and lemon juice in another bowl.
Step 3
Spread mayonnaise mixture over tops of fillets. Sprinkle cracker mixture on top and gently press to adhere.
Step 4
Bake until fish is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.