Crunchy Baked Fish Fillets

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450ºF. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil and mist with cooking spray.

Step 2 Pat fish dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with pepper; transfer to pan. Combine crushed crackers and dill in a bowl. Mix mayonnaise, mustard and lemon juice in another bowl.

Step 3 Spread mayonnaise mixture over tops of fillets. Sprinkle cracker mixture on top and gently press to adhere.