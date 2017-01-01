Cold Sesame Noodles with Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 Puree peanut butter, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar and brown sugar in a blender until smooth. With blender running, pour in 1/4 cup hot water and blend until smooth.

Step 2 Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook noodles until just tender, about 9 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water and drain again. Transfer to a large bowl; toss with sesame oil.