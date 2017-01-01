- Calories per serving 260
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 637mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Cold Sesame Noodles with Vegetables
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Puree peanut butter, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar and brown sugar in a blender until smooth. With blender running, pour in 1/4 cup hot water and blend until smooth.
Step 2
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook noodles until just tender, about 9 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water and drain again. Transfer to a large bowl; toss with sesame oil.
Step 3
Toss scallions, cucumbers, carrots and sauce in bowl with noodles. Sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds.