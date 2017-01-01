Buttermilk-Corn Soup with Shrimp

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Charles Pierce
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 18 medium shrimp (about 12 oz.), peeled and deveined
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 3 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 4 medium ears)
  • 3 cups buttermilk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 320
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 557mg
  • Calcium per serving 292mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place shrimp in a medium saucepan. Pour in enough cold water to cover by 1 inch and add a pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, uncovered, until shrimp are pink and curled, about 7 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve soup.

Step 2

Warm 2 Tbsp. oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, garlic, chili powder and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Raise heat to medium-high. Stir in corn and sauté until tender, about 3 minutes. Cool slightly.

Step 3

Transfer half of corn mixture to a food processor or blender. Add 1 cup buttermilk and puree until smooth, at least 2 minutes, stopping and scraping down sides occasionally. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in remaining half of corn mixture and remaining buttermilk. Season well with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.

Step 4

Serve in chilled bowls, garnished with shrimp.

