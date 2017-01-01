- Calories per serving 199
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 627mg
- Calcium per serving 111mg
Chilled Summer Borscht
How to Make It
Warm oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Trim and peel beets. Cut each into eighths. Stir beets into pot and pour in broth. Raise heat to medium-high, add 1/4 tsp. salt, cover and bring to a simmer. Remove cover, reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer and cook until beets are tender and amount of liquid has reduced, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
Working in batches, puree soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.
Whisk in yogurt. Stir in vinegar and season well with salt and pepper. Serve in chilled bowls, garnished with sprigs of fresh dill, if desired.