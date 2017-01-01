Spinach and Avocado Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Warm oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Squeeze spinach to extract any excess moisture. Raise heat to medium-high and stir spinach into pot, sprinkle flour over the top and mix well. Pour in milk and broth. Cook, stirring constantly (so mixture doesn't boil), until slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Step 2 Working in batches, puree spinach mixture in a blender until smooth. Transfer all but 2 cups of soup to a large bowl. Add avocado to blender and puree until smooth. Stir into soup.