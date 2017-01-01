- Calories per serving 147
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 34mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Cantaloupe Soup with Mint
Photo: Tina Rupp
How to Make It
Step 1
Halve melon, scoop out seeds and remove rind. Cut flesh into large chunks. (You should have about 6 cups.)
Step 2
Working in batches if necessary, combine cantaloupe, honey and orange juice in a blender. Pulse or blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.
Step 3
Just before serving, briskly whisk soup and stir in mint. Serve very cold, garnished with sprigs of mint, if desired.