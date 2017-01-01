Blueberry and Yogurt Soup with Lime Swirl

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Charles Pierce
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 4 cups blueberries
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 3/4 cups plain Greek yogurt (not nonfat)
  • Juice and zest of 1 medium lime
  • 2 teaspoons sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 301
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 33mg
  • Calcium per serving 109mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Reserve a few small blueberries for garnish. Place remaining berries in a large saucepan and pour in 1/2 cup water. Stir in honey and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until berries start to soften and give off liquid, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly. Puree blueberry mixture in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.

Step 2

Combine 2 Tbsp. yogurt, lime juice, lime zest and sugar in a small bowl. Stir to blend, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve soup.

Step 3

Just before serving, whisk remaining 1 3/4 cups yogurt into blueberry mixture. Ladle soup into chilled bowls. Drop 2 tsp. of lime-yogurt mixture into center of each bowl. Use tip of a sharp knife to make decorative swirls. Garnish with reserved berries and serve cold.

