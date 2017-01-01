Green Tomato Gazpacho

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Charles Pierce
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 cup fresh bread crumbs (from about 2 bread slices, crusts removed)
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 pounds green tomatoes or tomatillos, husked, rinsed, coarsely chopped
  • 2 cucumbers, peeled, seeded, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh thyme
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon Tabasco, or more to taste
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Croutons for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 228
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 549mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine garlic, bread crumbs, vinegar and olive oil in a blender. Pulse until garlic is coarsely chopped. Add tomatoes, cucumbers, thyme and parsley. Pulse or blend until mixture forms a chunky soup. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in 2 cups ice-cold water and season with Tabasco, salt and pepper.

Step 2

Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours. Serve cold, garnished with croutons, if desired.

Read More

