Ginger and Carrot Soup

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 8 (serving size: 1 cup)
Charles Pierce
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled, grated
  • 1 clove garlic, sliced
  • 2 pounds carrots (10 to 12), sliced
  • 6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • Juice of 1 lime, plus lime wedges for garnish, optional
  • 1 cup plain yogurt (not nonfat)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 114
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 489mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion; sauté until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add ginger and garlic; sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 2

Raise heat to medium-high; stir in carrots. Pour broth into pot, cover and bring to a simmer. Remove cover, reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer and cook until carrots are very tender, about 25 minutes. Remove soup from heat and let cool slightly.

Step 3

Working in batches, purée soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours.

Step 4

Just before serving, stir in lime juice and yogurt. Season with salt and pepper. Serve chilled, garnished with lime wedges, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up