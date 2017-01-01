- Calories per serving 114
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 489mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Ginger and Carrot Soup
Photo: Tina Rupp
How to Make It
Step 1
Warm oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion; sauté until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add ginger and garlic; sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 2
Raise heat to medium-high; stir in carrots. Pour broth into pot, cover and bring to a simmer. Remove cover, reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer and cook until carrots are very tender, about 25 minutes. Remove soup from heat and let cool slightly.
Step 3
Working in batches, purée soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours.
Step 4
Just before serving, stir in lime juice and yogurt. Season with salt and pepper. Serve chilled, garnished with lime wedges, if desired.