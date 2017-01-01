Grilled Peaches with Honey

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat grill to high.

Step 2 Cut peaches in half; remove pits.

Step 3 Brush cut side of peach halves with olive oil and place on grill, cut side down.

Step 4 Grill until golden brown and caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 5 Turn peach halves over and grill until slightly soft and just warmed through, about 2 minutes longer.