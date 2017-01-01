- Calories per serving 61
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Grilled Peaches with Honey
Photo: Travis Rathbone
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat grill to high.
Step 2
Cut peaches in half; remove pits.
Step 3
Brush cut side of peach halves with olive oil and place on grill, cut side down.
Step 4
Grill until golden brown and caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 5
Turn peach halves over and grill until slightly soft and just warmed through, about 2 minutes longer.
Step 6
Remove from grill and drizzle with honey.