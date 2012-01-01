Pasta with Zucchini

"This is one of my Monday recipes for when I'm going through the fridge and seeing what I can salvage before I do the week's shop. I'll think, That zucchini is beginning to turn but it's still fine, so I can make a lovely pasta sauce. I hate people who assume a high moral position about cooking. It's about feeding yourself with what you've got."

Zucchini is a summertime veggie loaded with vitamin A and low in calories. Lower fat in this recipe by opting out of the Parmesan cheese.