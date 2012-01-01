- Calories per serving 685
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Pasta with Zucchini
"This is one of my Monday recipes for when I'm going through the fridge and seeing what I can salvage before I do the week's shop. I'll think, That zucchini is beginning to turn but it's still fine, so I can make a lovely pasta sauce. I hate people who assume a high moral position about cooking. It's about feeding yourself with what you've got."
Zucchini is a summertime veggie loaded with vitamin A and low in calories. Lower fat in this recipe by opting out of the Parmesan cheese.
How to Make It
Bring a pot of water to a boil; add salt generously (or to taste). Add casarecce and cook per package label instructions, tasting a couple of minutes early. Before draining, remove a cup of cooking water.
In a heavy-base pan that has a lid, cook scallions and oil over medium heat, stirring, for 1 minute.
Add zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.
Add wine or vermouth, letting it bubble up. Add 2 Tbsp. parsley. Season with salt to taste, lower heat, cover with lid and cook until zucchini is gorgeously tender, about 5 minutes longer.
Tip drained pasta back into its pot. Add zucchini, 3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan and 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Combine thoroughly and taste, adding pepper and more cheese, salt, or cooking liquid, if wished. Stir in butter and most of remaining parsley. Divide between 2 warmed bowls, sprinkle with rest of parsley and more Parmesan, if wished, on serving.