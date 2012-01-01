Pasta with Zucchini

Yield
Serves: 2
Nigella Lawson
March 2016

"This is one of my Monday recipes for when I'm going through the fridge and seeing what I can salvage before I do the week's shop. I'll think, That zucchini is beginning to turn but it's still fine, so I can make a lovely pasta sauce. I hate people who assume a high moral position about cooking. It's about feeding yourself with what you've got."

Zucchini is a summertime veggie loaded with vitamin A and low in calories. Lower fat in this recipe by opting out of the Parmesan cheese.

Ingredients

  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 ounces casarecce pasta
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons garlic-flavored oil
  • 1 pound zucchini (preferably organic), finely diced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine or vermouth
  • 1 small bunch fresh parsley, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan, plus more for sprinkling, optional
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 685
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a pot of water to a boil; add salt generously (or to taste). Add casarecce and cook per package label instructions, tasting a couple of minutes early. Before draining, remove a cup of cooking water.

Step 2

In a heavy-base pan that has a lid, cook scallions and oil over medium heat, stirring, for 1 minute.

Step 3

Add zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

Step 4

Add wine or vermouth, letting it bubble up. Add 2 Tbsp. parsley. Season with salt to taste, lower heat, cover with lid and cook until zucchini is gorgeously tender, about 5 minutes longer.

Step 5

Tip drained pasta back into its pot. Add zucchini, 3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan and 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Combine thoroughly and taste, adding pepper and more cheese, salt, or cooking liquid, if wished. Stir in butter and most of remaining parsley. Divide between 2 warmed bowls, sprinkle with rest of parsley and more Parmesan, if wished, on serving.

Recipe excerpted from Nigellissima: Easy Italian-Inspired Recipes. Copyright 2012 by Nigella Lawson, Pabulum Productions Limited. Published in the United States by Clarkson Potter/Publishers.

