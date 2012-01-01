Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

Photo: Petrina Tinslay
Yield
Serves: 12
Nigella Lawson
March 2016

"I have a friend who has celiac disease, and he moaned to me that he'd never eat another chocolate cake. So I did this gluten-free recipe for him. It's my go-to dessert right now; it's like a fudgy brownie."

Olive oil makes a cake moist, flavorful, and provides heart-healthy fats.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup regular olive oil, plus more for greasing cake pan
  • 6 tablespoons good-quality unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups almond meal or 3/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup superfine sugar
  • 3 large eggs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 272
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 9-inch springform cake pan with a little oil and line base of pan with parchment paper.

Step 2

Sift cocoa powder into a bowl and whisk in boiling water until you have a smooth, chocolaty, still runny (but only just) paste. Whisk in vanilla extract and set aside to let cool.

Step 3

In a small bowl, combine almond meal (or flour) with baking soda and a pinch of salt.

Step 4

Put sugar, olive oil and eggs into bowl of a freestanding mixer with a paddle attachment (or use other bowl and whisk). Beat vigorously until mixture is pale-primrose, aerated, thickened and creamy, about 3 minutes.

Step 5

Turn down mixer speed a little and beat in cocoa mixture. Slowly add almond-meal mixture.

Step 6

Turn off mixer. Scrape down sides of bowl and stir a little with a spatula. Pour batter into prepared cake pan. Bake until sides of cake are set and very center, on top, still looks slightly damp, 40 to 45 minutes. A cake tester should come up mainly clean but with a few sticky chocolate crumbs clinging to it.

Step 7

Let cake cool in its pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Ease sides of cake with a small metal spatula and spring cake out of pan. Leave to cool completely or serve warm with ice cream.

Recipe excerpted from Nigellissima: Easy Italian-Inspired Recipes. Copyright 2012 by Nigella Lawson, Pabulum Productions Limited. Published in the United States by Clarkson Potter/Publishers.

