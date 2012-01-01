- Calories per serving 113
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Cherry Tomatoes with Olives
"There's something about the sweet sharpness of the tomatoes and the intensity of the olives that makes this dish. I always go for flavor first, but cooked tomatoes do yield more of their lycopene, an incredibly healthful nutrient. I like it as a vegetable side, but it's also fantastic if you want it as a sauce for plain broiled chicken, fish fillets, whole-grain pasta or couscous."
Take advantage of fresh summer tomatoes with this 113-calorie dish.
How to Make It
Put garlic-flavored oil and rosemary into a nonstick, thick-bottomed wok (or wide, heavy pan) that has a lid; warm over low to medium heat, letting rosemary sizzle fragrantly, for 30 seconds.
Add cherry (or grape) tomatoes; cook, stirring gently, until tomatoes start softening and oozing their viscous juices, about 1 1/2 minutes.
Add vermouth and bring to a bubble. Clamp on lid and cook 1 minute longer.
Remove lid and stir in olives. Let bubble uncovered until the juices reduce a little, about 1 minute longer. Stir in most of parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour into a warmed serving dish and let stand 10 minutes to allow juices to thicken and flavors to mellow.
Sprinkle with remaining parsley and serve.