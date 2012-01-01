Cherry Tomatoes with Olives

Photo: Petrina Tinslay
Yield
Serves: 6
Nigella Lawson
March 2016

"There's something about the sweet sharpness of the tomatoes and the intensity of the olives that makes this dish. I always go for flavor first, but cooked tomatoes do yield more of their lycopene, an incredibly healthful nutrient. I like it as a vegetable side, but it's also fantastic if you want it as a sauce for plain broiled chicken, fish fillets, whole-grain pasta or couscous."

Take advantage of fresh summer tomatoes with this 113-calorie dish.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons garlic-flavored oil
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 pound cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup Martini or Cinzano pink vermouth
  • 1/3 cup oil-cured pitted black olives
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 113
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Put garlic-flavored oil and rosemary into a nonstick, thick-bottomed wok (or wide, heavy pan) that has a lid; warm over low to medium heat, letting rosemary sizzle fragrantly, for 30 seconds.

Step 2

Add cherry (or grape) tomatoes; cook, stirring gently, until tomatoes start softening and oozing their viscous juices, about 1 1/2 minutes.

Step 3

Add vermouth and bring to a bubble. Clamp on lid and cook 1 minute longer.

Step 4

Remove lid and stir in olives. Let bubble uncovered until the juices reduce a little, about 1 minute longer. Stir in most of parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour into a warmed serving dish and let stand 10 minutes to allow juices to thicken and flavors to mellow.

Step 5

Sprinkle with remaining parsley and serve.

Recipe excerpted from Nigellissima: Easy Italian-Inspired Recipes. Copyright 2012 by Nigella Lawson, Pabulum Productions Limited. Published in the United States by Clarkson Potter/Publishers.

