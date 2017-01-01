Spiced Tortillas with Tropical Fruit Salsa

Photo: Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 6 chips, 1 cup salsa)
Lynn Miller
March 2016

Choose a pineapple that's plump, with a firm body and fresh, green leaves. If you aren't going to use it right away, store it whole in the fridge.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 4 6-inch corn or 8-inch whole-wheat tortillas
  • 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut, toasted
  • 2 cups chopped fresh pineapple
  • 3 kiwis, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped strawberries (about 5 berries)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 258
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 9mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mist 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.

Step 2

Combine sugar, cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg in a small bowl. Lightly mist both sides of a tortilla with cooking spray and sprinkle with sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining tortillas, stacking them. With a sharp knife, cut tortilla stack in half, then cut each half into thirds, making 24 wedges total. Place wedges in a single layer on baking sheets. Bake until chips are crisp and golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes, rotating pans halfway through. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 3

Toss coconut, fruit and juice in a bowl. Spoon salsa into dessert cups and serve with cooled chips.

