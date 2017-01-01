Honey-Vanilla Poached Apricots

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread almonds on an ungreased baking sheet. Toast for 6 to 8 minutes, shaking pan occasionally, until nuts are golden. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

In a pan over medium-high heat, mix honey and 1 1/2 cups water. Split vanilla bean in half lengthwise, scrape out seeds and add seeds and pod to honey. Bring mixture to a boil; cook for 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 3

Cut apricots in half; remove pits. Add apricot halves to poaching liquid, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until tender but not mushy, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from liquid with a slotted spoon. Arrange 3 halves in each of 4 dessert dishes. Return liquid to a boil. Cook over high heat until liquid has reduced to about 1/2 cup, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in Amaretto. Discard vanilla pods. Top apricots with 2 Tbsp. vanilla yogurt and sprinkle with almonds. Spoon 2 Tbsp. liquid over apricots and serve.