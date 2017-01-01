- Calories per serving 319
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 64g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 16mg
- Calcium per serving 90mg
Honey-Vanilla Poached Apricots
Have peaches but no apricots? Use them (peeled) instead. Or try tossing in nectarines.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread almonds on an ungreased baking sheet. Toast for 6 to 8 minutes, shaking pan occasionally, until nuts are golden. Transfer to a bowl to cool.
In a pan over medium-high heat, mix honey and 1 1/2 cups water. Split vanilla bean in half lengthwise, scrape out seeds and add seeds and pod to honey. Bring mixture to a boil; cook for 4 to 5 minutes.
Cut apricots in half; remove pits. Add apricot halves to poaching liquid, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until tender but not mushy, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from liquid with a slotted spoon. Arrange 3 halves in each of 4 dessert dishes. Return liquid to a boil. Cook over high heat until liquid has reduced to about 1/2 cup, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in Amaretto. Discard vanilla pods. Top apricots with 2 Tbsp. vanilla yogurt and sprinkle with almonds. Spoon 2 Tbsp. liquid over apricots and serve.