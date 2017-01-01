Honey-Vanilla Poached Apricots

Serves: 4 (serving size: 3 apricot halves, 2 tbsp. yogurt, 2 tbsp. almonds, 2 tbsp. poaching liquid)
Lynn Miller
March 2016

Have peaches but no apricots? Use them (peeled) instead. Or try tossing in nectarines.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds
  • 2/3 cup honey
  • 1 vanilla bean
  • 6 large firm-ripe apricots
  • 2 tablespoons Amaretto
  • 1/2 cup low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 319
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 64g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 16mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread almonds on an ungreased baking sheet. Toast for 6 to 8 minutes, shaking pan occasionally, until nuts are golden. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

Step 2

In a pan over medium-high heat, mix honey and 1 1/2 cups water. Split vanilla bean in half lengthwise, scrape out seeds and add seeds and pod to honey. Bring mixture to a boil; cook for 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 3

Cut apricots in half; remove pits. Add apricot halves to poaching liquid, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until tender but not mushy, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from liquid with a slotted spoon. Arrange 3 halves in each of 4 dessert dishes. Return liquid to a boil. Cook over high heat until liquid has reduced to about 1/2 cup, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in Amaretto. Discard vanilla pods. Top apricots with 2 Tbsp. vanilla yogurt and sprinkle with almonds. Spoon 2 Tbsp. liquid over apricots and serve.

