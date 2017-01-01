- Calories per serving 172
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 33mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Lemon-Blueberry Eton Mess
Photo: Jonathan Kantor
This tangy sweet treat is infused with a splash of alcohol and lemon zest to balance out the sweet flavors of meringue cookies and blueberries. Enjoy one cup for just 172 calories!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine berries and 1 Tbsp. sugar in a large bowl. Mash with the back of a spoon until a little juice seeps out.
Step 2
In another bowl, whisk yogurt, remaining sugar, triple sec, vanilla and lemon zest. Add yogurt mixture and cookies to blueberries and gently fold with a rubber spatula just until streaks of blueberries swirl through the yogurt. Spoon into glass dishes and serve immediately.