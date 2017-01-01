- Calories per serving 52
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Strawberry-Mango Ice Pops
Prep: 12 minutes; Freeze: 8 hours
This natural frozen treat takes just 4 ingredients and 12 minutes to make. Your freezer does the rest of the work! Enjoy one of these tropical pops for just 52 calories.
How to Make It
Set temperature of freezer as low as it will go. Soak 10 wooden pop sticks in warm water for 10 minutes.
Drop strawberry slices into each cavity of a 10-pop mold, bending them so they won't clump. Blend mango and sugar in a food processor until smooth. With machine running, pour in nectar.
Pour mango mixture over strawberries to fill each cavity. Poke with a skewer to release air bubbles and distribute berries. Place top on mold and add sticks. Freeze for 8 to 12 hours.
To remove pops from mold, run top under tepid water to loosen, then swish bottoms in a basin of tepid water until loose. Pull middle sticks to remove top and all 10 pops. Store pops in ziplock freezer bags.