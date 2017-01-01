- Calories per serving 237
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 29mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Roasted Cherries with Cocoa-Mocha Granita
Cherries are rich in anthocyanins, antioxidant pigments that help fight cancer and cardiovascular disease.
How to Make It
Place a rack in center of oven; preheat to 350°F. Mist a 9-inch square glass baking dish with cooking spray. Stir cherries, 2 Tbsp. sugar, kirsch and juice in baking dish to combine. Roast until bubbly and juices have thickened, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool completely.
Mix cocoa and 1/4 cup sugar in a bowl. Whisk in coffee until sugar and cocoa have dissolved. Let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in milk and extracts; pour into another 9-inch square baking dish. Freeze until completely frozen, about 1 hour, scraping frozen crystals from edge of pan with a fork every 15 minutes.
When ready to serve, scrape granita into chilled glasses, breaking up any large pieces with a fork. Top with cherries.