Roasted Cherries with Cocoa-Mocha Granita

Photo: Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 3/4 cup granita, 1/4 of cherries)
Lynn Miller
March 2016

Cherries are rich in anthocyanins, antioxidant pigments that help fight cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Ingredients

  • Cherries:
  • 12 ounces (about 2 cups) sweet cherries, pitted
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons kirsch
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Granita:
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups hot coffee
  • 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 237
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 29mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a rack in center of oven; preheat to 350°F. Mist a 9-inch square glass baking dish with cooking spray. Stir cherries, 2 Tbsp. sugar, kirsch and juice in baking dish to combine. Roast until bubbly and juices have thickened, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool completely.

Step 2

Mix cocoa and 1/4 cup sugar in a bowl. Whisk in coffee until sugar and cocoa have dissolved. Let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in milk and extracts; pour into another 9-inch square baking dish. Freeze until completely frozen, about 1 hour, scraping frozen crystals from edge of pan with a fork every 15 minutes.

Step 3

When ready to serve, scrape granita into chilled glasses, breaking up any large pieces with a fork. Top with cherries.

Read More

