- Calories per serving 139
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 32mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Melon Salad with Lime-Ginger Syrup
Photo: Jonathan Kantor
Scoop out sweet melon balls for a side salad that's sure to complement any summer main dish.
Give cantaloupe and honeydew a whiff—ripe ones will smell sweet.
How to Make It
Step 1
Using a melon baller, scoop 1-inch balls from melons and combine in a bowl. Fold in mint and zest. Refrigerate.
Step 2
Bring sugar, 1/3 cup water and ginger to a boil in a pan over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Boil until reduced by half and syrupy, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in juice. Pour into a container and refrigerate until chilled.
Step 3
When ready to serve, spoon melon balls into 4 bowls. Strain syrup and spoon 1 Tbsp. over each bowl. Garnish with more mint, if desired.