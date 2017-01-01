Berry Iced Coffee

Yield
Serves 1
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016

I love a steaming-hot cup of coffee but find it unappealing in the summer heat. My solution: Make an iced--but just as flavorful--version instead.

This low-sugar drink swaps raspberry extract flavoring for sweetener, for a slight berry taste. Almond milk is a low calorie option and is a good alternative for those who can't eat dairy. Perk? Coffee ice cubes won't water down your drink.

Ingredients

  • Brewed coffee
  • 8 ounces brewed coffee
  • 1/2 teaspoon raspberry extract
  • Almond milk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 13
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

First, brew a few cups of your favorite coffee; let cool, then pour into an ice cube tray and freeze. When you want a drink, brew another 8 oz. coffee; let stand for a couple of minutes, then pour into a glass. Stir in raspberry extract and a splash of almond milk. Drop in 4 or 5 coffee ice cubes (they won't water down your drink when they melt!) and enjoy.

