Berry Iced Coffee

I love a steaming-hot cup of coffee but find it unappealing in the summer heat. My solution: Make an iced--but just as flavorful--version instead.

This low-sugar drink swaps raspberry extract flavoring for sweetener, for a slight berry taste. Almond milk is a low calorie option and is a good alternative for those who can't eat dairy. Perk? Coffee ice cubes won't water down your drink.